VICTORIA -- A significant area of East Sooke is under a boil water advisory, according to a warning that was issued by the Capital Regional District (CRD) Thursday.

The advisory was issued for a location near the top of Mount Matheson in East Sooke, and affects 71 residential lots in the area.

According to the CRD, the warning is due to higher than normal levels of treated water turbidity, referring to how cloudy or hazy water appears. The CRD says "high turbidity water" is entering the area's Wilderness Mountain Water System through the system's surface water source, the Wilfred Reservoir.

While the advisory is in effect, residents are being asked to boil all drinking water for one minute to ensure it is adequately disinfected.

The advisory will remain in effect until the CRD and Island Health determine that the water no longer poses any health risks.

Updates on the boil water advisory can be found on the CRD's website here. Further information on boil water advisories in general can be found on Island Health's website here.