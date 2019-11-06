VICTORIA -- Saanich residents took to the streets Wednesday morning, saying they're "outraged" by the lack of traffic safety measures in the area after of a motorcyclist's death.

On Sept. 30, a motorcycle driven by a 51-year-old man collided with a pickup truck in the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Road, killing the rider.

Early Wednesday morning, residents staged a rush-hour demonstration along the winding Highlands-area roadway to remind commuters that Prospect Lake Road is a community and not just a backroad shortcut around traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway.

"We are outraged at the fact that nothing has been done to address the problem," the group said in a statement announcing the demonstration.

"It is extremely unsafe. Prospect Lake Road has blind corners, blind hills, no shoulders and in most places no sidewalks. The commuting traffic completely ignores the recommended speed limits on our road, drives aggressively, and disregards the safety of our community."

Two groups of demonstrators walked from each end of the road under police escort during heavy traffic. Among them was Saanich Coun. Nathalie Chambers, who told CTV News that a traffic safety plan for the area is on the minds of councillors.

"We are asking drivers to remember that they are driving on our sidewalk," said Prospect Lake Road resident Shawn McKean.

The sentiment was echoed by neighbour Renée Mulligan who worries "every day who will be hit next," she said.

"Why is nothing being done when our children and our families are at risk?" Mulligan said. "Our community is scared of the tragedy that will come if nothing is done."