Two drivers were rushed to hospital after police say a vehicle crossed the centre line of Prospect Lake Road, smashing into an oncoming SUV.

Saanich police say the serious collision happened just after 9:30 P.M. Monday evening in the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Rd. Investigators say a Nissan 240 was rounding a corner when it appears to have crossed the centre line.

The car collided head-on with a Ford Edge. The 60-year-old female driver of the Ford has been released from hospital, while the driver, 24, of the Nissan remains in serious, but stable condition.

Crash analysts says both vehicles suffer extensive damage, and they will continue to work to determine an exact cause of the collision.

Neighbours tell CTV News Prospect Lake Road is a constant source of concern as vehicles often use the winding stretch of pavement as a testing ground for faster cars and trucks.

Saanich Police closed the road for four hours to investigator the Monday evening crash. It has since been reopened.