

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police say a motorcyclist is to blame for the crash that took his life Monday night.

The 51-year-old man collided with a pickup truck in the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Road around 5 p.m.

"From our investigation to date it would appear that the manner in which the motorcycle was being driven and the mechanical condition of that motorcycle are the principle contributing factors in the crash," police said in a news release Thursday.

"It is unfortunate that another driver was involved."

The driver of the pickup truck was unhurt in the crash, which temporarily closed a section of Prospect Lake Road between Munn Road and Woodsend Drive.

Police said the actions of the pickup driver "do not factor into the cause and we thank that driver for their cooperation and assistance."

Residents on that winding, narrow stretch of Prospect Lake Road say they have long been complaining about speeding on the road.

"While our investigation continues, the focus is not criminal and charges are not being considered," police said.

Road conditions and weather are not considered factors in the collision.