VICTORIA -- The Royal Canadian Navy has announced it is formally dropping the term "seaman" for its junior members and will replace it with the more gender-neutral "sailor."

The navy, like many others around the world, has long used the designations of “ordinary seaman,” “able seaman,” “leading seaman” and “master seaman” for its members.

Those ranks will be changed to "sailor third class," "sailor second class," "sailor first class," and "master sailor," the navy announced Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.