Royal Canadian Navy to replace term 'seaman' with gender-neutral 'sailor'
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:26AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:28AM PDT
Sailors head towards HMCS Ville de Quebec for the Royal Canadian Navy Change of Command ceremony in Halifax on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
VICTORIA -- The Royal Canadian Navy has announced it is formally dropping the term "seaman" for its junior members and will replace it with the more gender-neutral "sailor."
The navy, like many others around the world, has long used the designations of “ordinary seaman,” “able seaman,” “leading seaman” and “master seaman” for its members.
Those ranks will be changed to "sailor third class," "sailor second class," "sailor first class," and "master sailor," the navy announced Thursday.
