The South Island could be losing one of its national training centres as Rowing Canada searches for a new home base.

The organization has operated its men's training program at Elk Lake for years, with the team rowing to Olympic gold in the men's eights in 2008.

The women's program also recently moved to Elk Lake from London, Ont. so Rowing Canada could keep both teams together.

Now, it says it's looking for a new long-term home for 2020.

So far the organization has received five proposals from communities, including three in B.C. and two in Ontario.

The potential change has been on the lips of many people who frequent Elk Lake, including the University of Victoria's rowing program which also trains there.

"My sense of things is that there's so much support behind the university and youth rowing, and I really believe that support is all underpinned by the national rowing team's presence here," said UVic Women's head coast Barney Williams. "So I think that there's a willingness and a desire to make it work here."

CTV News has learned North Cowichan is one of the three B.C. communities vying to land Rowing Canada's training program.

Rowing Canada said even after all bids are submitted by mid-September, there's a chance the program could stay put at Elk Lake.