VICTORIA -- A Victoria police officer sustained non-life threatening injuries following reports of a robbery with a weapon on Sunday.

The incident occurred after police received reports of a robbery with a weapon at a business in the 900-block of Douglas Street at approximately 10 a.m.

Witnesses told police that a woman had entered the store and stolen several items while threatening to injure employees with a weapon.

When police arrived, the woman had already left the area. Roughly one hour later, officers identified and located the suspect in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

When police went to arrest the woman, she allegedly assaulted an officer.

The woman was then taken into custody and was held overnight. She appeared in court on Monday morning and faces recommended charges of robbery with a weapon, assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

The officer who was assaulted sustained non-life threatening injuries and completed the rest of their shift Sunday.