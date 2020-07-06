VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria are investigating an alleged assault with a weapon in Centennial Square early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the square at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report that a man was suffering potentially life-threatening injuries.

Victoria police say they discovered the man was assaulted with a weapon, but have not said what kind of weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

There have been no arrests and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to call police at 250-995-7654. Anyone can also report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.