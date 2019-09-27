A former Canadian Armed Forces corporal is facing a court martial on multiple charges, including sexual assault and voyeurism, after investigators say they discovered a video of a sex assault against a fellow service member at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

The video was allegedly found on one of several recording devices seized in a raid on the accused's Washington, DC home.

Retired Cpl. Colin McGregor was charged in May 2017 after a search of his Washington residence by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service and local police led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices, according to the Department of National Defence.

At the time, McGregor was a resource manager and support clerk with the Canadian Defence Liaison Staff in Washington.

McGregor faces seven charges, including sexual assault, voyeurism, possession of a device for surreptitious interception of private communication and disgraceful conduct.

All of the charges stem from incidents the Defence department alleges occurred between January 1, 2011 and Jan. 20, 2017 in Victoria, B.C. and Alexandria, VA.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.

McGregor will face a standing court martial at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Esquimalt, presided over by military judge Cmdr. Martin Pelletier.

When the initial charges were laid in 2017, the commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) said the case illustrates the “unique international policing role” of the Canadian Forces Military Police.

“Whereas other policing agencies may have been limited in their access to this individual, the Canadian National Investigation Service exercise their police jurisdiction wherever members of the Canadian Armed Forces serve around the world,” said Lieut.-Col. Francis Bolduc in a statement.

“Just as when they are deployed abroad, our investigators in this case were able to partner with a local policing agency in the United States, navigate diplomatic requirements and pursue this investigation across borders to bring this individual to justice.”

The CFNIS operates within the Canadian Forces Military Police Group, which investigates serious matters relating to Canadian Armed Forces personnel and employees of the Department of National Defence.