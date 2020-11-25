VICTORIA -- A cyclist was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries after she was struck by an open vehicle door on Wednesday afternoon.

Victoria police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Oak Bay Avenue and Fell Street shortly after noon.

Investigators say that the cyclist was on an e-bike when she was thrown from her bicycle after the driver of a parked car opened their vehicle door in front of her.

The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was treated for injuries at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle now faces a $368 fine for “dooring,” which is defined as someone opening their vehicle door unsafely, which can cause injuries, a collision or swerving.

B.C. only recently increased its fine for dooring from $81 to $368 in late September. The first dooring fine to be issued in Oak Bay occurred on Oct. 7 after a similar incident took place in the seaside community.