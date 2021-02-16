VICTORIA -- North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Chemainus on Valentine's Day.

RCMP officers were called to the 9900-block of Chemainus Road for reports of a man being struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m.

Mounties, paramedics and the Chemainus Fire Department responded to the call. When first responders arrived, they found the man lying just off of the road. He had already succumbed to his injuries.

Multiple organizations are now investigating the incident, including North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact RCMP.

"Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, (or who may) have dashcam footage or have information about this collision to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP," said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau.

"This is a busy section of road, and even though the weather wasn’t great, investigators feel there was enough traffic for someone to have seen or heard something that can assist the investigation," he said.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-748-5522.