VICTORIA -- A Nanaimo RCMP officer was taken to hospital after his police cruiser was involved in a rollover crash Monday morning.

Mounties say the officer was responding to a call for assistance from another officer when his vehicle hit a patch of ice on Highway 19A near Oliver Road around 9 a.m.

Police say the officer was travelling northbound on the highway and had his sirens and emergency equipment activated when the crash occurred.

After hitting the patch of ice, the Mountie's vehicle was sent off the highway and rolled over several times. The car eventually came to rest upside down, forcing the officer to crawl out of the vehicle and call for help.

He was then taken to the Nanaimo hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"A witness to the incident reported the officer appeared to be travelling at or slightly above the posted speed limit and in a reasonable manner just prior to his vehicle hitting the slush/ice," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

