VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a woman who police say abandoned her vehicle at the scene of a hit-and-run crash.

Two Ford F-150 pickups collided at noon Wednesday at the intersection of Wellington Road and Jordan Avenue.

Attending officers spoke to the driver of a white F-150, who remained on scene. Police say he was not injured but was shaken by the crash.

The driver of the other truck, a blue F-150, is described as a heavy-set woman wearing a red mask. She appeared to be uninjured in the crash and left minutes later on foot, according to police.

The suspect vehicle had no licence plates and police say the ignition appeared to have been tampered with. The truck has not been reported stolen.

A police dog was called to the scene but was unable to track the other driver.

A search of the suspect vehicle led police to a home in central Nanaimo, but police say the occupant of the home was “less than cooperative” with investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.