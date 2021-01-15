VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a “senseless” series of tire slashings in central Nanaimo.

Between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14, police say they received 10 reports of tires being slashed, affecting roughly 20 individual tires.

All of the incidents are believed to have occurred overnight in several areas of central Nanaimo, including along Country Club Drive, Ross Road, Meredith Road, Boxwood Road and Bournemouth Road.

Each vehicle that was damaged was parked on a street outside of a home, condo or apartment building. In each incident, police say that one or two tires on the same side of each vehicle was slashed by a sharp object.

“In almost all cases the tires were destroyed,” said Mounties in a release Thursday.

So far, police have not identified any suspects or witnesses to the tire slashings.

“These events are absolutely senseless and have caused considerable financial strain to many,” said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP Thursday.

“Vehicle owners were also tasked with making alternate arrangements to get to work, finding rides for their kids to school and having to replace their tires,” he said.

Police estimate that the tire slashings have cost victims thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.