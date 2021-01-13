VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a violent offender who failed to appear in Nanaimo Provincial court and is believed to be hiding from police.

Warrants have been issued for Michael Bonson, 33, who was scheduled to appear in court on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and flight from police.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 21 in downtown Nanaimo.

Mounties say that around 2 a.m., police pulled over Bonson’s vehicle. An officer then tried to arrest Bonson for alleged possession of illegal drugs when Bonson refused to be taken into custody and began to violently resist arrest, assaulting the officer in the process.

“During the confrontation, the officer deployed a Taser, however it was ineffective,” said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Monday. “Bonson managed to break free from the officer, then got back into his vehicle and drove off.”

Police say that officer did not require medical attention and continued to work that night.

Now, Nanaimo RCMP are searching for Bonson for failing to appear in court. He is described as a white man who stands 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. He has short blonde hair, a moustache and goatee, and blue eyes. Police say he owns an older model Nissan Pathfinder, however, he may not be using the vehicle at this time due to mechanical issues.

Anyone with information on Bonson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-34702.