Eleven days after Langford's Joshua Bennett seemingly vanished without a trace, police say they do not suspect foul play is involved in his disappearance.

The update comes just a day after family members told CTV News they learned information that made them concerned Benett was in peril.

"We don't have any information that would suggest that Mr. Bennett was taken or is in danger," said West Shore RCMP spokeswoman Const. Nancy Saggar. "At this point in the investigation there is nothing to suggest foul play. We are concerned for Mr. Bennett as this is out of the ordinary."

On March 9, Bennett enjoyed a night out with coworkers at the Langford Lanes bowling alley on Langford Parkway.

Surveillance photos show the 31-year-old man bought beer at the Cascadia Liquor Store in Langford shortly before the bowling event, and also captured Bennett walking through an industrial area at 9:30 p.m.

Since then, there have only been questions about his whereabouts.

Bennett’s family says his cell phone has been turned off since his disappearance.

The family has been pleading with the public for tips, and say that after receiving some leads they believe Josh didn’t disappear on his own. They believe he could be in danger.

"By the tips that we are getting, and we need them to keep coming in, we think something has happened,” said Josh’s uncle, Clayton Leachman on Tuesday. “Josh has either been taken or something has happened of a criminal nature."

Wednesday, family members and close friends were asked to conduct thorough interviews with major crimes investigators.

Police say since the Langford carpenter was reported missing they have used a canine search team, drones and even sent a dive team into two Langford Lakes. So far, nothing has been found.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Bennett.

Anyone with information about Josh Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.