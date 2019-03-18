The family of 31-year-old Joshua Bennett is desperate for help.

Bennett disappeared, seemingly into thin air, after bowling with friends at the Langford Lanes on March 9

Now his family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Bennett, according to his uncle.

"He’s our buddy and we need him. Josh whoever knows where you are or saw you last, please call, we need you to call," said Clayton Leachman.

Bennett has not been seen since about 9:30 the night he disappeared.

He left the bowling alley to walk to a get together at his best friend’s place, just a few blocks away.

A few minutes later, he was seen on a security camera taking a short cut through an industrial area. After that, nothing, leaving his friends devastated and mystified.

"It's unfathomable. I can't compute what's happening right now. It doesn't add up, this is not real. How do you disappear in two blocks, pretty much, three blocks from my house? It’s not a far walk. he was there on one camera and then not on the next one, what happened between here and there?" wondered Sean Paterson.

Paterson was one of dozens of friends and family who showed up for a massive search of the area on Saturday, exactly one week since Bennett disappeared.

"We've already walked it a thousand times but maybe a hundred fresh eyes on it will make a difference," said Paterson.

At the search, Bennett’s mother made a tearful appeal directly to Bennett, hoping against hope he would hear it.

"We don't care what you are doing Josh, we don’t care about that, we just want to know you are okay, that’s all. Please, we are here for you, we love you,” said Marlo Everleigh, fighting back sobs.

"I'm scared. This is out of character. Josh, he's a straight shooter, Josh has got his life in control. This is so not like Josh. Josh is a journeyman carpenter, he owns his own home, at 31 this kid's amazing. Something's gone wrong, we need to find out," added Leachman.

He said Bennett’s grandfather is offering the reward, hoping to prompt anyone who knows anything to come forward. If they have information, they can contact West Shore RCMP, or Crime Stoppers

Leachman believes someone knows something, people don't just disappear.

He said they’re all missing Bennett’s great personality.

"Josh is a wonderful kid, I call him a kid, he's a man, but I babysat him when he was a baby, so it's tough," he said.