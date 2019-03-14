West Shore RCMP say they are very concerned about a 31-year-old Langford man who hasn’t been seen since the evening of Saturday, March 9.



According to police, Joshua Bennett was bowling with friends at Langford Lanes on Saturday before leaving on foot.



Surveillance video shows the man walking in the industrial area near the bowling alley shortly after 9:30 p.m.



Earlier in the day, security video captured Bennett leaving the Cascadia Liquor store on Langford Parkway in Langford.



Police requested the public’s help in locating Bennett on Monday and are now releasing new images to help in the search.



According to West Shore RCMP, Bennett’s family and friends say it is out of character for Bennett to not be in contact for this long.



Description of Joshua BENNETT:

• caucasian male

• 31 years

• 6 ft (183 cm)

• 160 lbs (73 kg)

• black hair

• brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

• blue Levis brand jeans

• olive green Volcom jacket

• black shoes

If you have any information regarding Bennett’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact West Shore RCMP or call 911 immediately.