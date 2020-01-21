VICTORIA -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back together on Vancouver Island.

Victoria International Aiport was abuzz with international reporters, photographers and paparazzi trying to catch a quick glimpse of Prince Harry as he arrived on a WestJet flight from Vancouver on Monday night.

Before his arrival, security shut down all of the public viewing areas to keep the paparazzi away.

Security then tried to obstruct the view of the reporters and photographers when a staff member drove a large truck in front of the window on the bottom floor viewing area.

Prince Harry is reported to have flown from London to Vancouver and then on to Victoria. At 9:50 p.m., WestJet flight 3185 arrived and two vehicles waiting near security drove onto the tarmack.

Security staff guided the vehicles up to the plane and Harry walked off the plane and into the passenger side of the first vehicle. It is not clear if Meghan was in one of the vehicles.

The Duke and Duchess gave up their royal titles on Saturday and said they would be spending some of their time in Canada.

During a speech at a charity event in London, Harry said “the decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”

He also said, “the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us."

Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie spent the holiday season in North Saanich for a family vacation. After their trip, they thanked Canada for the hospitality they received during their vacation.

Harry had visited Canada many times over the years, and the Duchess called it home for seven years while filming the legal drama Suits.

With files from the Associated Press