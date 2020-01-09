VICTORIA -- The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly on her way back to Vancouver Island Thursday evening.

Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News that Markle is on a flight headed to Vancouver before boarding another flight to Victoria.

The return to Vancouver Island comes after Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie wrapped up a multi-week vacation in Canada, including a stay in Vancouver Island's North Saanich area.

Following their winter holiday, the royal couple made a shocking announcement saying that they were stepping down from their senior role in the royal family to pursue a more independent life split between North America and the United Kingdom.

After the announcement was made on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace stirred with activity. The Queen has summoned a number of emergency discussions while the only official statement on the departure from the royal family has been that it is "complicated."

The Daily Mail reports that the royal couple’s son, Archie, remained on Vancouver Island while Harry and Meghan briefly returned to the U.K.

Prince Harry is expected to join his family early next week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left quite an impression on Vancouver Island when they stayed in North Saanich for their winter holidays.

On New Year's Day, Markle helped a Victoria couple take a picture when the royal couple was out for a hike and saw the couple struggling with a selfie stick.

During their time on Vancouver Island, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were seen hiking North Saanich's Horth Hill by a number of different hikers.