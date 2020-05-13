VICTORIA -- A popular Victoria marathon that was scheduled for this fall has been cancelled.

The GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon was slated to run Oct. 11 but has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

While many such mass events have been cancelled this summer due to concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus, the GoodLife marathon is one of the latest in the season to fall victim.

The race bills itself as the only certified Boston Marathon qualifier on Vancouver Island.

“The Victoria Marathon Society Board of Directors regrets that it has to cancel the 2020 GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon,” says a statement on the race website.

The race day was also to feature a half-marathon and a children’s run – both of which are cancelled.

Last year's event drew more than 8,500 entrants. Since its creation 40 years ago, more than 53,000 runners have finished the marathon.

One of the strengths of the event that keeps bringing people back is the scenic race course. The marathon shows off much of the beauty of Victoria and Oak Bay.

The GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon is also a huge draw for visitors to the region. From hotel stays, car rentals and meals in restaurants, the event has been an economic boon.