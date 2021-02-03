VICTORIA -- Island Health is warning the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a downtown Victoria bar.

Health officials say the possible exposure has been identified at the Bard and Banker pub, located at 1022 Government St.

Anyone who was eating or drinking at the pub on January 23 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. is asked to closely monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

If you develop symptoms, you should immediately seek testing.

Island Health says contract tracing has already been conducted for this possible exposure.

Anyone who was in close contact has been notified and told to self-isolate.

On Monday, Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. reopened after a deep clean due to a COVID-19 case.

The Government Street brewery closed over the weekend after a staff member tested positive for the disease.