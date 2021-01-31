VANCOUVER -- A popular Victoria brewery has closed its doors temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. posted a statement on its website Saturday evening saying that it had learned of the worker's positive test and would be closing for the rest of that day and the following one.

The staff member was last in the brewery's retail store on Thursday evening from 6 to 6:30 p.m., the company said.

"Vancouver Island Health has reviewed our situation and has told us that any recent guests need not be concerned due to our thorough COVID-19 plan and existing precautions," Phillips said in its statement.

The brewery was not required to close because of the situation, but decided to do anyway to allow for "a deep and thorough clean."

Phillips says it will reopen its brewery store on Monday.