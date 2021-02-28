VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog has been called after Mounties shot and killed a man on a First Nation reserve off the West Coast of Vancouver Island Saturday night.

According to a news release from the BC RCMP, two officers from the Tofino detachment were called to a home on the Opitsaht First Nation "to locate a woman in distress."

When they arrived, "an interaction took place and one male was shot and another was taken into custody," police said in their release. They also described the incident as a "fatal police-involved shooting."

The woman was taken to hospital for a medical assessment, and no one else was injured during the incident, police said.

RCMP said the Vancouver Island General Investigative Section is looking into the initial call, which included allegations that the woman was being held against her will.

The man who was not shot remains in custody, police said.

Police said they have notified the Independent Investigations Office of the incident. The civilian agency investigates all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.