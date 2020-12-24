VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's police watchdog has been notified after an incident in Port Alberni that led to a man's death Wednesday night.

In a news release, the Independent Investigations Office says Mounties were called to a 12-storey residential building in the 4200-block of Morton Street around 6:40 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they located the man on the roof with a weapon," the IIO said in its release. "While members were reportedly speaking to the man, he harmed himself."

In their own release, Port Alberni RCMP said officers provided first aid to the man until an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, police may have played in the death.

The office is called whenever there is an incident involving police that results in serious harm or death in B.C., regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.