VICTORIA -- The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has concluded its investigation into the death of a man who had been in custody in Victoria police cells last month.

After reviewing video sources, medical information, and a statement from a civilian witness, the IIO’s chief civilian director has determined police actions or inactions played no role in the man’s death.

The case involves a man allegedly causing a disturbance in the 600-block of Douglas Street in the early-morning hours of Nov. 20.

The man was arrested and assessed by paramedics, who cleared him. He was then taken to Victoria police headquarters.

Less than two hours later, officers noticed the man appeared to be unwell and had fallen off his bed. Police again called paramedics, who took him to hospital where he was found to be suffering from pre-existing medical conditions.

The man died the following day.

The IIO said the man had no injuries as a result of falling from the bed.

The police watchdog says the speed of the officers’ response to the man’s apparent distress, and their decision to call EHS immediately, were appropriate and commendable under the circumstances, although those actions were unable to prevent the man’s death.