VICTORIA -- A multi-vehicle collision knocked down a hydro pole in Nanaimo Tuesday afternoon.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident began at approximately 3 p.m. in the 1300-block of Townsite Road.

Police say that a white pickup truck was being driven in the wrong direction along Townsite Road when it struck another vehicle.

Mounties say that the truck, driven by a 50-year-old woman, was travelling westbound in an eastbound lane of Townsite Road when it struck an eastbound-moving Tesla.

The collision caused “significant damage” to the Tesla and damaged a tire of the pickup truck.

The white pickup truck then continued to drive until it rear-ended another pickup truck near the intersection of Townsite Road and East Wellington Road, according to witnesses, including two paramedics.

The white truck eventually came to rest after striking a BC Hydro pole, which caused the pole to break.

Police say that the driver of the white truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. The other two drivers involved, a 49-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, were uninjured.

Mounties say that drugs, alcohol and weather have been ruled out as causes of the crash.

“The investigation is continuing and police would appreciate any witnesses who have not spoken with investigators, to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-12972,” said Cst. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

“Additionally, drivers should review any dash cam video that may be relevant to the incident.”