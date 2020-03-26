VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are warning the island community of a new text scam that is capitalizing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to RCMP, scammers are sending text messages to island residents that includes a link to a “Canada relief fund” or COVID-19 “emergency relief fund.”

The fraudulent text says that $1375.50 – or some other amount of money – “has been deposited into your bank account” and that residents should click on a link included in the text for further information.

RCMP suggest that anyone who receives a text like this delete the message and not respond.

Mounties are also asking that islanders warn their friends and family of the digital scam.

Last week, B.C. RCMP warned the province of a rise in coronavirus scams. On Thursday, police said that “COVID-19 scams are spreading like the virus.”

Mounties say that many scams involve offering to sell fake coronavirus testing kits or medical equipment, or the dissemination of mass phone calls, emails or texts that are disguised to appear like they coming from a legitimate institution.

RCMP say that anyone looking for information about COVID-19 should only check legitimate sources, like the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

Anyone who believes they have been contacted by a scammer can file a report online to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

If you have been a victim of fraud and have lost money, valuables or personal information RCMP recommend that you contact your local police.