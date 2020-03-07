VICTORIA -- Friends and family are grieving after a mother was shot and killed outside a home in Langford, B.C., on Friday night.

West Shore RCMP officers responded to a shooting outside a home on Arncote Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Neighbours living nearby said multiple police vehicles swarmed the neighbourhood and taped off the road.

Const. Nancy Saggar said when police arrived they found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot. She succumbed to her injuries.

A close friend has identified Angela Dalman as the woman killed.

"She has been my best friend for the last 21 years," said Melissa Rankin. "She was amazing, she was beautiful, she was funny, she was loud, she was proud, she was high-energy. Not a mean bone in her body. She was definitely one-of-a-kind."

Rankin said she started getting calls about Dalman's death Friday night. She rushed to the hospital to be by her friend's side, but didn't get there in time, she said.

"Today, you can feel it in the community," Rankin said. "You can feel it. People I don't even know are reaching out."

She described her friend as the kind of person who knew - and got along with - everyone. Dalman "made a lasting impression everywhere she went," Rankin said.

"When the going gets tough, we call Angie," she said. "Why? Because she makes it better."

She said she's shocked and angry and doesn't understand how someone could kill her friend.

"I quite honestly don't want answers, because it will never bring her back," Rankin said. "It will never bring my best friend back, and it will never bring her son's mom back. It will never bring my kids' aunt back."

One neighbour tells CTV News Vancouver Island she heard lots of screaming and two loud bangs during the incident Friday night.

“At first I thought someone had been injured in an explosion, but the woman next door said it was someone with a shotgun,” said neighbour Dale Albury.

“The suspect, who was identified as a 35-year-old male, left the scene prior to police arrival in a vehicle,” Saggar said.

She said the Vancouver Island Emergency Response team was mobilized to look for the suspect and his vehicle.

At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Saanich Police Department K-9 unit found the suspect and vehicle.

Traffic was stopped on McKenzie Avenue near Glanford Avenue as armed officers surrounded a vehicle and were able to take the suspect into custody.

“As the West Shore RCMP and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are continuing their investigation no further details will be released at this time,” said Saggar.

A heavy police presence remained at the home on Saturday morning. A tent had been set up and officers in white suits were investigating.

Police believe this was an isolated crime and said there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Police are on scene of a suspected shooting in #Langford.



A man living on Arncote Avenue said he heard what sounded like shots from his living room.



“There was a commotion at the neighbour’s house,” he said. “I thought someone had been injured in an explosion.” pic.twitter.com/2vysO5WnBu — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) March 7, 2020

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Ian Holliday