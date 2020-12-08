VICTORIA -- Victoria police are hoping to speak with the victim of an alleged hate crime that took place on a BC Transit bus last month, as well as any potential witnesses of the incident.

Police say that on Nov. 28, officers received a report of a man causing a disturbance and yelling racial slurs at Black man on a bus.

A witness of the incident told police that the man boarded the #15 bus at Yates Street and Quadra Street around 12:05 p.m. and began yelling at the lone Black man on the bus. The witness said the man used racial slurs for several minutes before disembarking.

After the report was made, police launched an investigation and reviewed surveillance footage from the bus -- which investigators say shows the incident and identifies a suspect.

However, police say the victim of the incident has not come forward. Investigators are now looking to speak with the victim so that the investigation can move forward.

Anyone who may have information on the incident, or who was a victim, is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.