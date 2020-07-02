VICTORIA -- Police are investigating a potential hate crime after a Black man was attacked aboard a BC Transit bus.

Victoria Police say patrol officers were flagged down on June 19 just after 4 p.m. and were told that the Black man was allegedly struck.

They say video shows a white man entering the bus, moving towards a seat, standing up and striking the man without warning.

They say a few other passengers intervened and the suspect was pushed off the bus.

Police describe the alleged suspect as 40-50 years old with a medium to heavy build, blond hair, wearing sunglasses, a black hat and a blue shirt, tan shorts, white socks and black sneakers.

They say further investigation, including identifying the suspect, is required to determine potential charges for recommendation to Crown.

