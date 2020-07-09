VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly assaulted another man in what in what appears to have been a hate crime last month.

The incident occurred on a BC Transit bus on the afternoon of June 19.

Police say that the victim of the assault, a Black man, and his friend waved down patrol officers to tell them that he had just been randomly attacked by a man on the bus shortly after the incident occurred.

Officers then reviewed security footage on the bus and observed the assault. Police say that a white man boarded the bus and randomly struck the victim before he was pushed off the bus by bystanders onboard.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries in the attack and did not require medical attention, say police.

Now, VicPD says the suspect connected to the assault has been arrested based on information provided to police by the community.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.