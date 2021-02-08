VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating an alleged assault against a youth that took place aboard a BC Transit bus in 2019.

Police say the incident occurred on the number 15 bus between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2019.

At the time, an unknown man assaulted a girl who was riding the bus. The youth was not physically injured, according to VicPD.

While the incident occurred in 2019, it was not reported to police until Jan. 30, 2021.

Police are now searching for the man and a witness who reportedly intervened during the incident. The bystander stood between the man and the youth at the time, according to investigators.

The man is described as a white male who is approximately 50 years old with a heavy build and white hair. He was wearing a black toque and a collared shirt while on the bus.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity, or who may have been a witness to the event, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.