VICTORIA -- Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly spat on and verbally abused a BC Transit driver in Victoria.

Victoria police say the incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 6:30 p.m. The transit operator told VicPD that they had to make a “sudden stop” because the bus was cut off by another vehicle, causing the woman to fall from her seat.

The passenger then stormed up to the bus driver and yelled at him, before she allegedly pulled down a plexiglass barrier and spat on the driver.

The woman then fled the bus while it was stopped on Quadra Street and was last seen running southbound. Police say the driver was not physically injured in the incident.

Investigators are now searching for the passenger, who they describe as a young white woman standing 5’4” with a slender build. She has long hair and was wearing a light grey hooded sweater and dark leggings at the time, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the woman is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say the video’s audio has been edited due to the language used by the passenger.