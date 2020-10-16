VANCOUVER -- Police in B.C.'s capital are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender has been released into their community.

Victoria police say 41-year-old Cameron Ratelle was released in the city Friday afternoon. Ratelle "is a court-designated dangerous offender with a history of violent sexual offences against young women," police said in a news release.

Police said he is considered a high risk to reoffend and targets women between the ages of 16 and 25.

Ratelle has completed his sentence for sexual assault and will be living in Victoria, police said, adding that he must abide by several conditions.

Among those conditions:

He must not visit any school or other educational facility without written approval from his parole supervisor

He must not purchase, possess, or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs

He must not purchase, possess, or access pornography or sexually explicit material

He must not access the internet or any electronic device with internet capabilities

He must not to be in the presence of any woman under the age of 18 without permission from a parole officer

He must immediately report any attempt to initiate a relationship with a woman, whether sexual or non-sexual, to his parole supervisor

Anyone who sees Ratelle violating any of these conditions should call 911 immediately, police said.

Police describe Ratelle as a 41-year-old Black man with dark shaved hair, brown eyes and hearing aids. He stands 5'8" and weighs roughly 200 pounds, police said.