VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island Mounties are again calling for witnesses to come forward in the murder of a Langford mother last month.

Angela Dalman, 40, was gunned down on March 6 outside a home in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue in Langford.

Anthony Dheensaw, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with the attempted murder of Derrick Oke, 41, during the same incident. However, Mounties say Dalman was the only person shot during the altercation.

Investigators with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) said Wednesday they are still looking for dash cam or security video taken between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. along Florence Lake Road or between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Arncote Avenue.

Police also want to speak with anyone who may have been walking a dog in the area of Florence Lake during the same time period.

Neighbours told CTV News that multiple West Shore RCMP vehicles swarmed the Langford neighbourhood shortly after gunshots and screams were heard outside a residential gathering.

Dheensaw was arrested the following day by a Saanich police canine unit.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.