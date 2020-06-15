Advertisement
Man arrested after stabbing in Victoria
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 12:19PM PDT Last Updated Monday, June 15, 2020 2:14PM PDT
VICTORIA -- One man has been arrested following a stabbing in the Gorge area of Victoria on Sunday night.
According to VicPD, the stabbing occurred in the 200-block of Gorge Road East around 9:30 p.m.
Police say they were called to a residential building in the area for reports of a man being stabbed. When officers arrived, they located the victim who was later transported to hospital by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.
The victim told police that he was having an argument with another resident of the building when the man attacked him with a knife.
Police located the suspect and arrested him.