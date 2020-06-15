VICTORIA -- One man has been arrested following a stabbing in the Gorge area of Victoria on Sunday night.

According to VicPD, the stabbing occurred in the 200-block of Gorge Road East around 9:30 p.m.

Police say they were called to a residential building in the area for reports of a man being stabbed. When officers arrived, they located the victim who was later transported to hospital by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was having an argument with another resident of the building when the man attacked him with a knife.

Police located the suspect and arrested him.