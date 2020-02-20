VICTORIA -- A Saanich liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at 4:25 p.m., a man wearing a black ski mask entered the Maude Hunter's liquor store and approached the cash register carrying a gun.

The man then took the cash drawer from the register and fled the store, running down Shelbourne Street.

Saanich officers responded to the scene and contained the area to search for the suspect. Officers were unable to find the man.

"We're appealing to witnesses or anybody in the area that was driving by or walking by that may have seen a male running southbound on Shelbourne from Maude Hunters wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, possibly wearing a black ski mask, although that may have been taken off after the robbery," said Const. Markus Anastasiades

Police say this is a concerning matter and the investigation is ongoing.