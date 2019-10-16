The number of illicit drug overdose deaths in Victoria has continued to decline in 2019, according to the BC Coroners Service.

In a new report released by the health service on Wednesday, officials say there were 79 overdose deaths across the province in August 2019. That total is 37 per cent lower than August 2018, which saw 124 overdose deaths in B.C.

Meanwhile, for the first eight months of 2019, the coroners service says there was a 33 per cent decline in drug toxicity deaths with a total of 690 deaths. In 2018, over the first eight months, the province saw 1,037 deaths.

Victoria had two overdose deaths in August. The number is a sharp decline from the 11 overdose deaths recorded in the same month last year.

Overall, for the first eight months of 2019, Victoria saw 35 illicit drug toxicity deaths. Last year, over the same period, the city saw 68.

According to the province, fentanyl was detected in more than 85 per cent of drug overdoses in both 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported at an supervised consumption sites or drug overdose prevention sites across the province.