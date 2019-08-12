

Alanna Kelly, CTV Vancouver Island





A family is grappling with the sudden and unexpected death of a 16-year-old Langford girl from what is believed to have been a drug overdose.

Abby Barker is being remembered as an amazing young woman whose smile would light up a room.

Her half-sister, Kyla Johnson, told CTV News she’s devastated by the death of someone she loved so dearly and said the loss doesn’t feel real.

“The world has lost an angel and I don’t want to accept that she’s gone,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she went searching for her sister on Aug. 8 after she received a phone call saying Barker had died that night.

She thought it was a joke.

“I ran across Langford because I got the address of where she was... the police were there,” she said.

Johnson said her world fell apart in that moment.

“It’s not supposed to happen like that,” said Johnson. “She was loved by so many people. She touched so many people’s lives.”

Johnson said her sister died of a drug overdose.

“She was upbeat and full of love,” said Johnson. “I don’t want her to be gone.”

The 16-year-old loved animals and had aspirations of being a nurse. Johnson said the two would talk for hours on end and were very close.

BC Coroner's Service confirms the death of a teenage girl on Aug. 8, but won’t say if drugs were involved or where it happened.

“The cause of death is something our investigators will determine and that will take time,” said spokesman Andy Watson.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the department did investigate and do not believe foul play was involved, nor does it appear to be a suspicious death. She said police will wait for the BC Coroner's Service to finish its investigation.

The sudden, unexpected death has rippled through the community leaving many shocked and confused.

Johnson said half of Langford is in mourning right now.

Langford parents are now concerned about their children after the sudden death.

“My daughter came to me this morning saying she’s done and wants to move 'cause all or most of her friends do drugs and she doesn’t,” one mother told CTV News.

Barker's friends have planned a pre-memorial in Colwood on Wednesday to remember her.