VICTORIA -- Skiers and snowboarders on Vancouver Island will have to wait a bit longer to get their first turns in this season.

Staff at Mount Washington Alpine Resort had hoped to open the mountain to the public on Friday. However, a lack of snow has pushed opening day back to an as-yet undetermined date.

"Without old man winter making an appearance just yet, we're forced to delay the start of the winter 2019/20 season," the resort says on its website. "We're ready and waiting as patiently as possible, and we know you are too."

The mountain will still host Free Discovery Days for guests who are new to the slopes starting Monday, thanks to the resort's initial snow-making efforts.

The resort says updates on mountain conditions will be posted to its website as they become available, saying "one big storm can change everything."

The resort also has a live alpine webcam that can be viewed here.