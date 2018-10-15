

CTV Vancouver Island





Thrill-seekers take note: What will end up being the longest zipline on Vancouver Island is coming to Mount Washington.

The ski resort says is in the midst of a massive $3.5-million summer investment that will include a 2,300-metre (or 7,600-foot) zipline attraction.

A Utah-based company is building the zipline, which will start from the top of the mountain and plunge riders through four stages totalling 415 metres, or 1,364 vertical feet straight down.

Resort marketing manager Sheila Rivers said mountain staff often receive feedback from the public of what features to add, and a zipline was top of mind.

"It's incredibly exciting to have this new way of experiencing the mountain," she said. "I think it was one of those things we recognized collaboratively at the management team, and so it was brought forward to the ownership group as well."

The resort hopes to have the line open next summer, but Utah's ZipRider is pouring concrete for towers on the mountain this week.

"In some ways it's a lot like skiing but you're in the sky riding down the cables," said ZipRider owner Eric Cylvick. "It'll be two cables side-by-side, so you'll be able to ride down and kind of interact with the person you're riding next to."

ZipRider says it's the only company whose lines include a trolley that users will be able to ride on that allows them to adjust the speed of their descent.

Also unique is the fact that the line will finish off on top of the mountain's ski school.

"I think this is going to be our first installation. We're going to land on the roof of an existing building," said Cylvick. "It'll make the ending pretty spectacular and highly visible from the base area."

The attraction is the first in what the resort hopes will be a series of investments to draw visitors to the resort in the summer.

"Back in 2016, there was the revitalization of the bike park," said Rivers. "By continuing that trend of opening up a lot more in our summer operations, the zipline really fits in nicely with that structure."

The resort will look at having the line open in winter months after it fine-tunes the first rides beginning next summer.