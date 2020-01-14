VICTORIA -- No injuries are believed to have occurred after a structure fire in Oak Bay Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from both the Oak Bay Fire Department and Victoria Fire Department attended the scene at Lyn Crescent.

Oak Bay Fire assistant chief Gord Marshall says that the fire was quickly located and knocked down in the garage portion of a home.

“We got on scene and we had smoke billowing out of the garage,” said Marshall. “We went in through the door and encountered heavy smoke and flame on the back side of the garage.”

“They knocked it down, did a great job there, managed to get the garage door open and got the car out before it got involved and we were able to do a quick knock down and save the structure. "

Officials say that the fire appears to have only caused minor damage, though the full extent of the damage is not known at this time.

The fire department says that the homeowner first discovered the garage fire when they tried to open the door with an electronic clicker.

“They couldn’t get in to their garage door,” said Marshall. “The electrical system had malfunctioned and when they opened the door that's when they discovered the fire – they found it accidentally."

Emergency responders at the scene say they believe all occupants of the home evacuated the property and no injuries have been reported.

With the fire investigation in its early stages, no cause of the flames has been determined yet. However, the fire department is reminding residents that portable heaters used in garages should be CSA approved and kept far away from any combustible material.