VICTORIA -- A first-of-its-kind Indigenous reconciliation position was announced at the University of Victoria.

Ry Moran, a member of the Red River Metis and founding director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba, will be joining the university this fall.

His new role as an associate university librarian for reconciliation will involve collecting and showcasing Indigenous history as well as promoting reconciliation within university departments and courses.

The new associate librarian for reconciliation says he hopes his new role will help showcase Indigenous history and culture to a wider audience.

“Anchoring a position like this inside of a major repository of knowledge in UVic Libraries is going to directly help equip all students, faculties and learners with essential information that they need to pursue their own paths to reconciliation,” said Moran in a release Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 25, 2020.