VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is adding $1.5 million to the province’s Indigenous emergency assistance fund as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The emergency funding will go towards Indigenous post-secondary students who are facing financial hardships due to the novel coronavirus, and is available at all of B.C.’s 25 public post-secondary institutions, plus the Native Education College (NEC).

The funding can be used for equipment to help continue with remote learning, or to pay for immediate necessities, like rent, groceries, cellphone bills or childcare.

“These additional emergency funds to support B.C.’s Indigenous students are vital right now,” said Scott Fraser, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

“No one should have to choose between an education and survival, and these emergency funds will help Indigenous students complete their studies with a better sense of well-being.”

To access the funding, Indigenous students can contact the Indigenous Student Service Centre at their school to file an application.

On Thursday, the province announced a $3.5-million emergency fund for post-secondary students across B.C.

Further information on the student financial aid can be found here.

Emergency funding for Indigenous students is available at these 25 public post-secondary institutions. Contact emails have also been provided:

Student services at Native Education College (NEC):

NEC: wsimon@necvancouver.org

Indigenous student services at public post-secondary institutions: