VICTORIA -- Streaming giant Netflix will begin filming a new television series, The Maid, in the Royal Beach area of Colwood this month.

According to the City of Colwood, the Netflix series is based on a New York Times bestselling memoir called Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land.

The book and series focus on the story of a single mother who struggles through poverty, homelessness and systemic challenges in the United States.

The Netflix and Warner Bros-produced series will be 10 episodes long and will be filmed exclusively in Royal Bay and the Victoria areas between now and March 2021.

The mini-series is expected to be released in 2021.

The City of Colwood is no stranger to hosting film productions. The iconic Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University has been featured in more than 45 movies, including Deadpool, the X-Men series and the Descendants.

In 2019, the castle was considered one of the top 10 filming locations in the world and was the only Canadian venue to make the list.

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, television and movie shoots already began to restart production on Vancouver Island this summer.

In July, Hallmark was in Oak Bay filming a holiday movie called, Delivered for Christmas.