VICTORIA -- One of the first major film productions to launch in B.C. since the pandemic began is happening on Vancouver Island, and will have a rare all-Canadian cast.

On Monday, July 13, a 16-day shoot for a Hallmark Christmas film will begin in Oak Bay.

Called “Delivered for Christmas,” the Hallmark film is, not surprisingly, a romantic comedy.

What is surprising, however, is that the film will star an entirely Canadian cast.

Usually, Hallmark films cast U.S. based actors who then travel to B.C. for filming.

This year, however, production company Front Street Films says it is taking every precaution during the global COVID-19 pandemic and that includes a focus on hiring locally.

The production is working hard to staff the crew with people from Vancouver Island. Front Street says between 80 and 90 per cent of the crew will be local workers.

In another debut, the set will have four new crew members.

A COVID-19 team has been hired to ensure everyone working on the film is safe.

The four-member crew will include two paramedics who will conduct daily temperature and health checks on everyone involved in the production.

Front Street says the entire film will be shot in locations around Greater Victoria.

Premier Horgan said this week that he was excited to see film shoots beginning safely across the province.