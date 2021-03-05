VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a recent hit-and-run that left one man in hospital in February.

The crash occurred on Feb. 3 around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at the corner of Fifth Street and Bruce Avenue.

Witnesses of the crash told police that the car was backing out of the west side of the convenience store parking lot before it accelerated forward roughly 30 feet, hitting a man.

"The impact of the collision caused the victim to flip over the hood of the vehicle then fall to the ground," RCMP said Friday.

Both police and paramedics responded to the scene and found the victim, 37, had sustained lacerations to his head in the crash. He was then taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment.

Mounties say the driver did not stop after the crash and continued to drive out of the parking lot. It was reportedly seen driving on to Bruce Avenue from Fifth Street, without stopping at a stop sign in the intersection. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Bruce Avenue.

Investigators are now hoping to speak with two persons of interest who may have witnesses the crash.

Police say the two individuals were seen speaking to the driver of the vehicle before the collision occurred.

"Investigators are confident that the unidentified man and woman are not involved in the hit-and-run," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP. "They were however seen speaking with the suspect driver just prior to the collision, and therefore they may be able to provide information that can further the investigation."

Images of the two people of interest can be found below.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.