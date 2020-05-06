NANAIMO -- Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog has put together a task force that will address the economic impacts of COVID-19 provide a path toward recovery from the ongoing pandemic.

“Council wanted to try and do what we can to build resiliency and to also develop a strategic plan for how we get out of this and how we survive another one,” Krog said Wednesday.

“It’s having a devastating impact on our downtown; shop after shop, store after store, restaurant after restaurant closed.”

The Mayor's Task Force on Recovery and Resilience is made up of seven community members, including himself and Coun. Tyler Brown.

The other five community members are:

James Byrne, Regional Managing Partner, Vancouver Island, MNP

Donna Hais, Board Chair, Nanaimo Port Authority

Signy Madden, Executive Director, United Way

Deb Saucier, President and Vice-Chancellor, Vancouver Island University

Ian Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, Petroglyph Development Group, Snuneymuxw First Nation

The mayor said he chose these people to be apart of his task force because “they are all community leaders, successful and bring a broad range of experience, influence and networks to the table.”

In a news release issued Tuesday, the City of Nanaimo said the mandate of the task force is to provide strategic recommendations to council, which will inform the forthcoming five-year fiscal plan and align with council's current adopted strategic plan.

The task force is expected to report their findings and recommendations to city council by next fall.