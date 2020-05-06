VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials announced three new deaths related to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 124.

Two of the deaths were located in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, while one was reported in the Island Health region.

Twenty-three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were also announced, bringing the provincial total to 2,255.

As of Wednesday, 74 people in B.C. are in hospital for treatment of the novel coronavirus, including 19 individuals who require intensive care.

Over the past 24-hours, no new outbreaks have been reported in long-term care or assisted-living facilities across the province.

However, 17 facilities, including five acute-care units, continue to see outbreaks.

Meanwhile, community outbreaks continue to be seen at three chicken processing facilities on the Lower Mainland, and at the Mission Institution federal prison.

There are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Superior Poultry in Coquitlum, 35 cases at United Poultry in Vancouver and seven confirmed cases at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry.

At the Mission Institution, 134 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The total includes both inmates and staff.

At the same time, B.C. health officials are continuing to monitor for coronavirus cases among workers connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta. As of Wednesday, there were 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. that are connected to the plant.

“We are not yet ready to make any changes to the measures we have in place – just this week, new outbreaks have emerged,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement Wednesday.

“Without continued vigilance, hot spots will quickly flare,” the pair said.

As of May 6, a total of 1,494 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix will join B.C. Premier John Horgan at 3 p.m. to discuss plans to begin reopening B.C.'s economy.